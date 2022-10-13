Final day for advance voting in Vernon for Saturday’s municipal election is today, Thursday, Oct. 13, until 8 p.m. at Vernon council chambers. (File photo)

Final day for Greater Vernon advance voting

Voting in Vernon at council chambers til 8 p.m., municipal hall in Coldstream til 8 p.m.

The third and final chance for advance voting for Saturday’s municipal election in Vernon and Coldstream is on today (Thursday, Oct. 13).

Advance voting is on at Vernon council chambers, and in Coldstream at municipal hall, until 8 p.m.

The second of three advance voting days took place Wednesday, Oct. 12, and saw 932 voters attend the polls.

To date, 1,918 voters have attended the polls in Vernon.

In Coldstream, a total of 373 advance votes have been cast in two opportunities to do so.

General Voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For information on eligibility for voting, a list of acceptable identification to vote, details of polling places on General Election Day, a candidate list and more, please visit the city’s website at www.vernon.ca/elections, and the district’s site, coldstream.ca/content/2022-general-local-election.

