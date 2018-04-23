Final week for ALR/ALC changes

B.C. government seeking online input; Spall council meets ALC to discuss application

  • Apr. 23, 2018 6:30 a.m.
This is the final week of consultations in B.C. to revitalize the Agricultural Land Reserve and Agricultural Land Commission.

Residents have been sharing ideas, opinions and passion for the province’s farms and food through the government’s consultation online at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/agriculturallandreserve.

“Over recent weeks, 1,500 British Columbians from all walks of life, in communities around our province, have offered their thoughts and vision of how we can make it easier and more efficient for the Agricultural Land Commission to fulfill its mandate of preserving farmland and encouraging farming,” said provincial agriculture minister Lana Popham.

“I encourage all British Columbians to make sure their voice is heard. Your input on ALR topics like on-farm processing and sales, residential uses, and creating a defensible and defended land reserve, will help frame recommendations for an ALR that will serve generations.”

Deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. Monday, April 30.

* Members of Spallumcheen council and staff head to Burnaby Wednesday for a meeting with the ALC about their application to exclude a pair of township properties from the ALR.

Mayor Janice Brown will be joined by administrator Doug Allin and councillors Joe Van Tienhoven, Todd York and Christine Fraser to present their case in-person for a pair of L&A Cross Road properties to be excluded from the ALR for development purposes.

“We’ll meet with them for an hour, give them our presentation and answer any questions they may have,” said Allin.

ALC officials have already paid a site visit to the properties in question.

RELATED: ALC not in favour of proposed Spall changes


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
