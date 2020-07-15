Fines now payable by credit card in Coldstream

No one enjoys paying a ticket, but at least the District of Coldstream has made it easier to do so.
After weighing a number of requests from residents to accept credit card payments, the district has collaborated with Option Pay, an Alberta-based company that processes credit card payments for a convenience fee.
The pay-by-card option is limited to parking and other violation tickets for the time being, but the district is considering expanding it to other services in the near future.
Credit card payments can be made through the district’s website or in person at the municipal office.