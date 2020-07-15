Fines now payable by credit card in Coldstream

Card payment option now available for parking and other violation tickets

The District of Coldstream can now accept credit card payments for parking and other violation tickets. (Stock photo)

No one enjoys paying a ticket, but at least the District of Coldstream has made it easier to do so.

After weighing a number of requests from residents to accept credit card payments, the district has collaborated with Option Pay, an Alberta-based company that processes credit card payments for a convenience fee.

The pay-by-card option is limited to parking and other violation tickets for the time being, but the district is considering expanding it to other services in the near future.

Credit card payments can be made through the district’s website or in person at the municipal office.

READ MORE: Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

READ MORE: Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

Brendan Shykora

parking