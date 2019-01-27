Waves batters the pier at Tynemouth on the north east coast of England, Sunday Jan. 27, 2019. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Finland hits Europe’s winter record low temperature at -38.7 C

Frigid temperatures are common in Lapland, the northernmost part of Finland

Winters in Finland are often frigid, but meteorologists say the Nordic nation’s Lapland region has produced Europe’s coldest temperature this winter at minus 38.7 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Ari-Juhani Punkka from the Finnish Meteorological Institute told Finnish public broadcaster YLE on Sunday that Finland and northeastern Europe were now hosting the continent’s coldest air masses, ones that “are Arctic in nature.”

READ MORE: Environment Canada says 2018 was ‘smorgasbord’ of bad events

This winter’s coldest temperature in Europe outside of Russia was measured early Sunday in the Sodankyla municipality, 250 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle.

Frigid temperatures are common in Lapland, the northernmost part of Finland, which covers one-third of the nation’s land mass and is a popular tourist destination.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Beard festival keeps growing
Next story
Snow on horizon for Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

UPDATED: Car ablaze near Armstrong Monday morning; one person airlifted to hospital

Emergency personnel respond to scene near Specialty Steel Fabricators and Design

UPDATE: Vernon crash injuries not ‘serious harm,’ investigators drop jurisdiction

The incident unfolded in Vernon in the early morning hours of Jan. 25

Vernon Winter Carnival prepped for kick off

The annual Vernon Winter Carnival starts Thursday, Jan. 31

Gymnasts show heart at zones in Vernon

The Queen of Hearts rhythmic gymnastics zones were in Vernon Jan. 25-27

SilverStar’s new festival a ‘culinary paradise’

The new SEISMIC Mountain Festival is March 22-31

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Search continues for missing Armstrong man

Police have released a new photo of Brian Kyme Franklin’s vehicle

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

Vernon Panthers primed for Saints battle

Sr. Girls Hoops: No. 8 Panthers to take on No. 1 North Vancouver school at tourney in Surrey

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Robbery at Kamloops laundry mat

McCleaners in Kamloops was allegedly robbed Monday morning

Most Read