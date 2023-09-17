Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Fire activity decreases, increased smoke expected in Central Okanagan

An aerial ignition is being planned for Hidden Creek area

  • Sep. 17, 2023 9:50 a.m.
  • News

As more roads open up and residents return home in West Kelowna, people are being reminded to use caution when in the presence of wildfire personnel and heavy equipment.

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn in the Central Okanagan.

Fire crews are continuing mop up and patrols today, extinguishing hotspots with the help of an infrared scanner.

Fire behaviour is decreasing meaning crews are able to construct control lines closer to the fire’s edge.

Increased smoke is expected as the fire moves into unburnt areas within the fire perimeter, not from additional growth.

An aerial ignition for Hidden Creek is in discussions. BC Wildfire Service will provide updates on when the operation will go ahead.

Temperatures are expected to drop to more seasonal levels starting Sept. 18. Winds will remain lighter with possible gusts up to 40 km/h.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is estimated at 13,940 hecatres.

READ MORE: Human-caused wildfire sparks west of Peachland

