The Crater Creek wildfire continues to burn outside Keremeos. (BC Wildfire Services)

Fire activity minimal at Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos

The blaze remains 44,000 hectares in size

Wildfire activity at Crater Creek has been minimal the last two days, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Fire crews continue to battle the 44,000 hectare blaze along with heavy machinery and structure protection personnel.

Both Canada and the United States are working together on this fire as it crossed the border into Washington State almost a week ago.

There are currently 13 properties within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on evacuation order and an additional 195 properties on evacuation alert.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

READ MORE: North Shuswap on edge after alleged incident on Highway 1 amid wildfire

