Fire at Kelowna home sends three to hospital

The fire which was located on the second floor of the townhouse complex is now out

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.

Three people were taken to hospital, for minor burns and smoke inhalation, after a fire broke out in the home Thursday evening.

Fire crews were called to the 200 Block of Briarwood Road about 6:22 p.m. after a report of black smoke coming from a bedroom in a townhouse.

Firefighters entered the residence to find smoke and flames coming from a second-story bedroom.

According to platoon captain Kelly Stephens, crews managed to quickly extinguish the stubborn fire before it extended into the roof and other townhouse units.

The townhome was damaged with smoke and water. The home was occupied by four residents who were unable to return home after the fire and are now in the care of Emergency Support Services. However, the three other connected units sustained no damage and the occupant was able to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire is not deemed suspicious.

Four Engines and 21 fire personnel were on scene along with RCMP, EHS and FortisBC.

——————

Fire crews responded quickly to reports of smoke coming from the master bedroom of a Rutland townhouse on Thursday evening.

Smoke is pouring from a townhouse complex on Briarwood Road. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/0Nz6GNgVjJ — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 20, 2019

The fire which was located on the second floor of the townhouse complex is now out.

Fire crews remain on scene checking for any extensions.

Crews responding to smoke coming from a house in Rutland. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/YpEzbYXxYL — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 20, 2019

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.