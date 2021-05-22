Fire at Kelowna retirement home displaces 46 residents

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is not considered suspicious in nature

A fire at Kelowna’s Mission Wood Retirement Resort on Friday (May 21) has displaced 46 residents and affected 41 units of the building.

At 3:15 p.m., the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received multiple reports of black smoke coming from a first-floor balcony.

The first officer who arrived at the scene reported flame and smoke coming from a ground floor unit at the rear of the building, which then traveled up the exterior of the building to the fourth floor.

Firefighters attacked the flames and quickly extinguished the fire from the exterior, although the fire had already breached several windows on first and second-floor units, causing interior fire damage. One male was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

The building’s sprinklers had activated and caused some water damage on all affected floors.

Mission Wood Retirement Resort is arranging accommodation for the displaced tenants.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is being looked into by both Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP investigators, though the fire was not suspicious in nature.

