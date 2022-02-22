The Oliver Fire Department responded to smoke coming from a local pot business on Highway 97 Tuesday morning (Feb. 22) (Photo courtesy of Oliver Fire Department’s Facebook)

Fire at Oliver pot shop deemed suspicious

RCMP are also investigating the blaze that started around 4:40 a.m.

An early morning fire at an Oliver pot shop is being called suspicious on Feb. 22.

Around 4:40 a.m., the Oliver Fire Department responded to reports of smoke off Highway 97.

Firefighters arrived to flames in a trailer and the business at the location, The Pot Doctor.

“First arriving units knocked down the exterior fire and proceeded to attack the fire at the interior of the two structures,” Oliver Fire reported on their Facebook post.

Quick work by the responding firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading in the business, they added.

Fire crews remained on scene and RCMP are investigating.

The Oliver FD is calling the fire suspicious.

