Fire at Penticton motel displaces 25 residents

Upper corner unit of Black Forest Motel caught fire, 1 sent to hospital with unrelated injuries

A corner unit of Black Forest motel went up in flames Friday night. (Karen Mulligan Facebook)

A fire at the Black Forest Motel on Westminster Avenue temporarily displaced 25 residents on Friday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., a fire erupted on the second-floor corner unit of the motel. Penticton fire crews arrived quickly and were able to knock it down quickly, containing the blaze to the one suite, said assistant fire chief Rob Trupp. There is some water damage in an adjoining suite.

One resident was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-fire-related injuries. Trupp confirmed there were no fire-related injuries.

Emergency Support Services has found accommodations for approximately 25 residents of the building until the investigation is concluded.

The fire is under investigation, said Trupp.

Penticton firefighters were able to contain a fire at the Black Forest Motel to one unit. (Mike Biden photo)

