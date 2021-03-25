Fire believed to be set by youths snuffed in BX

BX-Swan Lake firefighters snuffed a small fire believed to be set by a group of youths near Black Rock around 39th Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Reports of a pallet fire came in around 12:20 p.m.
BX-Swan Lake Fire Department is responding to reports of a pallet fire near Black Rock Road. #moretocome pic.twitter.com/fjpQaSAkbH
— Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) March 25, 2021
Upon arrival, smoke wasn’t instantly spotted by crews.
Kids’ bikes and helmets were spotted nearby when crews first spotted traces of smoke.
Firefighters found a small fire on the hillside of the Black Rock Farm property and were quick to extinguish it.
The cause of the fire is unconfirmed at this time.
…MORE TO COME.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.