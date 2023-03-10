UPDATE: Fire breaks out in Coldstream home

Coldstream firefighters battled flames and thick smoke coming from a house fire Friday afternoon.
The blaze, on the corner of Cottonwood Lane and Torrent Drive broke out around 4 p.m. March 10.
Everyone got out of the home safely, which was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
Crews continue to mop up the fire at the single-family dwelling
Torrent Drive and Cottonwood Lane are closed to all but local traffic.
