UPDATE: Fire breaks out in Coldstream home

Flames and thick smoke coming from structure

Coldstream firefighters battled flames and thick smoke coming from a house fire Friday afternoon.

The blaze, on the corner of Cottonwood Lane and Torrent Drive broke out around 4 p.m. March 10.

Everyone got out of the home safely, which was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Crews continue to mop up the fire at the single-family dwelling

Torrent Drive and Cottonwood Lane are closed to all but local traffic.

Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

