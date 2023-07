The Willis Creek fire was spotted Friday afternoon

A wildfire is burning south of Princeton and east of Highway 3.

The Willis Creek blaze is .4 hectares in size and was discovered just before 2 p.m. Friday.

The fire is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts.

BC Wildfire explained that the blaze was lightning-caused.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

