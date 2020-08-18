BC Wildfire responds to 10 hectare blaze outside Okanagan Falls

  • Aug. 18, 2020 3:07 p.m.
Photo submitted, Daniel Slootweg
Photo submitted: Dee Hanson
Fire above Skaha Lake. Facebook
Photo submitted: Ronald Jackson

A wildfire is burning out-of-control in the Mount Christie area above the Heritage Hills neighbourhood about 6 km north of Okanagan Falls.

The fire was first reported about 2 p.m., Tuesday, after witnesses saw smoke billowing above Eastside Road and Skaha Lake.

The blaze is estimated at 10 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire is working to gain access to the blaze and crews are being supported by air tankers.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is described as an active surface fire with an organized flame front.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Emergency Services has confirmed that air and ground resources are currently being deployed to the fire. Boaters are asked to avoid the area.

Investigators are en route to determine what caused the fire.

More to come.

