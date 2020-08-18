BC Wildfire responds to 10 hectare blaze outside Okanagan Falls

Photo submitted, Daniel Slootweg Photo submitted: Dee Hanson Fire above Skaha Lake. Facebook Photo submitted: Ronald Jackson

A wildfire is burning out-of-control in the Mount Christie area above the Heritage Hills neighbourhood about 6 km north of Okanagan Falls.

The fire was first reported about 2 p.m., Tuesday, after witnesses saw smoke billowing above Eastside Road and Skaha Lake.

The blaze is estimated at 10 hectares in size.

Seeing some flames from across the lake from the wildfire north of #OkanaganFalls. Lots of #BCWildfire planes in the air. Last reported size 10 hectares. pic.twitter.com/hmt5CjcTIN — phil.mclachlan (@newspaperphil) August 18, 2020

BC Wildfire is working to gain access to the blaze and crews are being supported by air tankers.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is described as an active surface fire with an organized flame front.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Emergency Services has confirmed that air and ground resources are currently being deployed to the fire. Boaters are asked to avoid the area.

Investigators are en route to determine what caused the fire.

@BCGovFireInfo is responding to a wildfire near the Heritage Hills area within Area “D.” Air and ground resources have been deployed in response. RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is monitoring. Boaters are asked to avoid the area to allow crews to work. — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 18, 2020

More to come.

bc wildfires