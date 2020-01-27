The suite where the fire burned through last night at the Meadowlark Motel. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished by the Penticton Fire Department. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Fire burns through unit at Penticton motel

Quick response from the Penticton Fire Department caught the blaze before it could spread

A small fire burned through a suite at the Meadowlark Motel in Penticton Sunday night.

“It was not a major event, contained to one unit, and it was knocked down quickly,” said Penticton Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Chris Forrester.

No-one was reported as being injured in the fire. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

Fire crews arrived on scene just before 8 p.m. and thanks to their quick work the blaze did not spread to other areas of the building.

“It was pretty quick, it didn’t even make it to the second-alarm zone because our dispatch called us,” said Forrester. “It wasn’t a huge event.”

With files from Phil McLachlan

Woman guilty of dangerous driving crash that left Saanich girl, then 11, unresponsive

Nikirk guilty of one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

