Fire claims Cherryville family’s home

A Cherryville family lost their home to a fire Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)
A Cherryville family lost their home to a fire Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)A Cherryville family lost their home to a fire Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)
A Cherryville family’s home was destroyed by fire Nov. 18. (Contributed)A Cherryville family’s home was destroyed by fire Nov. 18. (Contributed)
The glow of a house fire lights up Cherryville Wednesday, Nov. 19. (Contributed)The glow of a house fire lights up Cherryville Wednesday, Nov. 19. (Contributed)

A Wednesday night fire destroyed the home of a Cherryville family just five weeks before Christmas.

“It was too far gone before anybody could do anything for it,” one neighbour said. “I could practically see through the house when I got there. It went up fast.”

The family, a couple and two older daughters weren’t home at the time of the blaze, which destroyed the Creighton Valley Road home.

“My heart goes out to the family,” neighbour David Fairful said.

The community is already responding and looking for ways to lend a hand.

“They are the sweetest family. I’m sure they could use any help they can get,” Cherryville resident Tess Arcand said.

The local thrift store has welcomed the family to come and get whatever they need. Frank’s General Store also has a donation jar at the front counter.

Three dogs and three cats in the home also escaped the fire unharmed.

The family is looking for a place to stay with their pets and they had no insurance to cover the loss.

Cherryville is outside of the fire protection zone, therefore obtaining insurance is difficult.

READ MORE: Lumby teen reunited with dirtbike

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 38 additional cases of COVID-19

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fire evacuation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers
Next story
Tree of Dreams campaign raises money for new CT at Penticton Regional Hospital

Just Posted

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Hearts aglow for Vernon hospital fundraiser

No tree atop hospital this year, but supporters can still Light a Bulb to buy required equipment

A Cherryville family lost their home to a fire Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)
Fire claims Cherryville family’s home

No one, including pets, was harmed, but community is banding together to help

A river flows through a Canadian Lakeview Estates resident's yard following a watermain break Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Jacqueline Barnett photo)
UPDATE: Water restored for Vernon neighbourhood, boil advisory in effect

Pipe break left Canadian Lakeview Estates residents dry for more than 30 hours

Red Rain.
Morning Start: Red rain once fell in India

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
UPDATE: Man missing from Vernon found safe and well

Police said the man reported missing Nov. 15 has since been located

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

(Courtesy of Hechangedit)
‘Emotions are gender-less’: Kelowna groups launch support app for men

Barriers preventing men from opening up led to creation of a safe, anonymous online support group

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Renegade Prospectors co-founders Rick Curiston and Tina Francis pose near Cayoosh Creek. Former Agassiz resident Curiston recently celebrated one year sober from alcohol and eight years drug-free, loving his new lease on life, family and their love for treasure hunting. (Contributed Photo/Tina Francis)
Former Agassiz DJ turned prospector finds treasure, renewed life in Lillooet

Eight years drug-free, Rick Curiston reflects on his passion for agate, gold hunting

Medical radiation technologist Robert Hurford directs Elise Verge in a preview of a CT exam at Penticton Regional Hospital. The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s Tree of Dreams campaign looks to raise the final $500,000 needed for a second CT at the hospital. (Contributed)
Tree of Dreams campaign raises money for new CT at Penticton Regional Hospital

Less than $500,000 left in $3 million South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s initiative

Members of Chilliwack FC’s premier women’s team put this patch on their jersey to recognize the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities. (Submitted photo)
B.C. womens soccer teams penalized by club for putting LGBTQI2S+ patch on jerseys

The soccer association’s board didn’t approve patches recognizing the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers

Multiple other provinces have required masks to be worn indoors

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. British Columbia’s education minister hopes the government will be able to entirely avoid school closures under any scenario but it would defer to advice from public health officials should COVID-19 cases worsen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely

Four out of 643 schools in the Fraser Health district have been closed

(File photo)
Hudson’s Bay sues Penticton mall over alleged lack of action amid pandemic

The Bay claims Cherry Lane Mall is to blame for lost revenue, making them unable to pay rent

Most Read