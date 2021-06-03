Fire closes Highway 97 north-west of Vernon

Highway 97 is closed to traffic between Vernon and Falkland due to a fire.
Thick, black smoke can be seen from the blaze, at a sawmill near Grandview Flats and Tonasket roads.
Motorists are being turned around as crews battle the blaze.
Multiple fire departments are on scene, including Okanagan Indian Band, BX-Swan Lake, Armstrong-Spallumcheen and Coldstream.
Aim Roads is conducting traffic control.
**STRUCTURE FIRE** has CLOSED #BCHwy97 north of #ArmstrongBC at Tonasket Rd. Emergency crews are on scene and assessment is in progress. There is no detour available at this time. Check @DriveBC for updates on this event. @TranBC pic.twitter.com/siTO4BlqB6
This is the second fire at the mill in recent years. A blaze was sparked at Mardan Lumber Sales in May 2016.
