Fire closes Highway 97 north-west of Vernon

A fire at a sawmill on Highway 97 and Grandview Flats Road has closed the road. (Dylan Mahzorhaal photo) Traffic is slowed on Highway 97 north of Vernon after a fire broke out beside the highway Thursday morning, June 3, near Grandview Flats Road. (Jennifer Bellmann photo) Fire crews are battling a blaze north of Vernon at Mardan Enterprises on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen. (Clayton Carrier photo)

Highway 97 is closed to traffic between Vernon and Falkland due to a fire.

Thick, black smoke can be seen from the blaze, at a sawmill near Grandview Flats and Tonasket roads.

Motorists are being turned around as crews battle the blaze.

Multiple fire departments are on scene, including Okanagan Indian Band, BX-Swan Lake, Armstrong-Spallumcheen and Coldstream.

Aim Roads is conducting traffic control.

This is the second fire at the mill in recent years. A blaze was sparked at Mardan Lumber Sales in May 2016.

Check back for updates.

