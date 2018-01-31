Fire contained to side of garage

Alert neighbour spots fire at residence on Old Kamloops Road Tuesday

An alert neighbour helped prevent a fire from spreading near Vernon Tuesday.

The BX-Swan Lake Fire Department was called to a fire at a home in the 6800 block of Old Kamloops Road just after 7 p.m. after a neighbour noticed the fire breaking out near the garage.

“If the neighbour hadn’t spotted it, it could have been worse,” said fire chief Bill Wacey.

The fire, deemed accidental in nature, began outside near a garbage bin at the side of the garage.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the outside of the garage, though a hole in the garage wall resulted from the fire.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.