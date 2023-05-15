2 structures destroyed by fire on East Kelowna property

Fire on a property off Parsons Road. (Brittany Webster/ Capital News)

UPDATE 7 p.m.

A shed and a travel trailer on a Parsons Road property were destroyed by flames, Monday evening.

The blaze caused heavy smoke to rise over the East Kelowna area. A second travel trailer was also damaged by the fire.

A water tender had to be brought to the scene as there were no fire hydrants nearby. Fire crews have extinguished the blaze, but remain on scene putting out hot spots.

It’s unclear what caused the fire and it is under investigation.

_______

UPDATE: 6:35 p.m.

Parson’s Road is closed just off KLO Road in the East Kelowna area.

Multiple fire trucks are on scene, along FortisBC, RCMP and BC Ambulance.

The blaze appears to be on a property off Parson’s Road.

_______

A large plume of smoke can be seen rising from the Parson’s Road area, in Kelowna.

Firefighters are reportedly headed to the scene.

It’s unclear when the fire sparked or what caused it.

More to come.

Fire seen above Parson’s Road at 6 p.m. (Roxanne McIntosh/Capital News)

