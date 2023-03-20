UPDATE: Fire destroys camper, spreads to homes in West Kelowna

Camper destroyed by flames. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News) Smoke in hills above West Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

The owners of one of the homes that was damaged in a Monday morning blaze were preparing their RV for camping season and had turned the heater on when it sparked a fire.

An off-duty RCMP officer spotted the smoke and alerted the residents in both homes, who were able to get out safely with their pets.

Flames spread to the attic of the homes causing significant damage. The families are now in the care of Emergency Support Services.

The blaze was brought under control about two hours after it started.

The RV was completely destroyed.

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

A camper parked between two homes on Shannon Woods Crescent burst into flames, Monday morning.

The fire spread to both houses and crews are working to extinguish the flames.

The camper is completely destroyed and smoke can be seen coming from the roofs of both homes.

Both families from each house were evacuated safely. BC Hydro is on scene.

It’s unclear how the blaze started, but witnesses said they heard a loud bang before the fire started.

Multiple emergency crews are responding to a call of visible flame and smoke coming from the Shannon Lake Drive area of West Kelowna.

Several people reported seeing the smoke just before 9 a.m. Monday.

The smoke is believed to be coming from a residence in the Tuscany Drive area.

Smoke can be seen from across Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna.

A reporter is headed to the scene and more information will be provided.

