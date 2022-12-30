Fire destroys homeless camp north of Vernon

Tent and many personal belonging lost in blaze

A homeless camp caught fire late Thursday night.

BX Swan Lake firefighters were called to an area near Swan Lake across from the weigh scales around 11:18 p.m. for a fire reported in the bushes.

“It burnt up a whole raft of personal items and tents and individual personal property,” said fire chief Bill Wacey, calling the situation “unfortunate.”

No one was at the camp at the time of the fire and it’s believed only one person was living in the specific area at the time.

