Fire destroys Lumby couple’s home

A Lumby couple has been forced from their home following a fire Saturday night.

Occupants in the Whitevale subdivision home escaped unharmed from the blaze, despite sleeping at the time – the fire started around 10:30 p.m.

“We both made it out, my neighbour April came and banged on the door, we were in bed, she was yelling that the porch was on fire,” said Kerry Hughes.

The fully engulfed house fire was so volatile due to Saturday night’s storm, Lumby Fire Department got a hand from neighbouring crews.

“Due to the level of involvement and the wind and the proximity to neighbouring houses I called in assistance from Lavington and BX fire halls,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

“It was windy so we had sparks flying everywhere, I had crews out checking for spot fires.”

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious at this time.

“I don’t know if it was a lightning strike or what,” said Hughes, adding that his insurance company has put them up in a hotel and been phenomenal to deal with.

One of the neighbouring homes did suffer some minor damage to the siding, but the neighbour is grateful to everyone who helped in the late-night emergency.

“The neighbours that helped me hose it down…don’t remember your names….but I’m sure you helped me save my house…and of course to the firefighters that responded…many thanks…It’s sad to look over and see my neighbours house…but thank god they got out….check your smoke alarms…never seen a house burn…but it took literally minutes,” said Steve Johnston.

“I was up and got my kids out of my house first thing in case my house lit up.”

