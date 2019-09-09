Fire destroys Lumby couple’s home

Three fire departments called out to Saturday night blaze

A Lumby couple has been forced from their home following a fire Saturday night.

Occupants in the Whitevale subdivision home escaped unharmed from the blaze, despite sleeping at the time – the fire started around 10:30 p.m.

“We both made it out, my neighbour April came and banged on the door, we were in bed, she was yelling that the porch was on fire,” said Kerry Hughes.

The fully engulfed house fire was so volatile due to Saturday night’s storm, Lumby Fire Department got a hand from neighbouring crews.

“Due to the level of involvement and the wind and the proximity to neighbouring houses I called in assistance from Lavington and BX fire halls,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

“It was windy so we had sparks flying everywhere, I had crews out checking for spot fires.”

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious at this time.

“I don’t know if it was a lightning strike or what,” said Hughes, adding that his insurance company has put them up in a hotel and been phenomenal to deal with.

One of the neighbouring homes did suffer some minor damage to the siding, but the neighbour is grateful to everyone who helped in the late-night emergency.

“The neighbours that helped me hose it down…don’t remember your names….but I’m sure you helped me save my house…and of course to the firefighters that responded…many thanks…It’s sad to look over and see my neighbours house…but thank god they got out….check your smoke alarms…never seen a house burn…but it took literally minutes,” said Steve Johnston.

“I was up and got my kids out of my house first thing in case my house lit up.”

READ MORE: Three vehicle crash slows morning commute in Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three-vehicle crash slows morning commute in Vernon
Next story
Should B.C. drivers be warned before heading into cellphone dead zones on rural highways?

Just Posted

Trial starts for Curtis Sagmoen, accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

Fire destroys Lumby couple’s home

Three fire departments called out to Saturday night blaze

Three-vehicle crash slows morning commute in Vernon

No major injuries reported from MVI

Custom dog harness returned to blind Vernon man

The community rallied together to locate the specialized harness

Firefighters gain control over wildfire burning near Merritt

A wet and soggy weekend helped fire crews working to combat a number of Okanagan fires

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

The storm took place late at night Sept. 7

Referee, coach assaulted at kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge

One man has been charged, while another is on the run, after the on-ice fight

Cops for Kids provides help for mother of premature twins

Summerland family benefitted from Cops for Kids support

Shuswap resident earns red seal welding certification at 19

Azurah Herbert-McMyn started first welding course at age 16

Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Penticton fire chief joins Burnaby firefighters to help communities in the Bahamas

Confrontation over alleged stolen property leads to gunfire in Shuswap

Chase, Salmon Arm and Emergency Response Team officers converged on Hillam Road

Brain surgery for Shuswap woman with Parkinson’s on the way

After more than two years on the waitlist, resident is joyous about upcoming operation

PET OF THE WEEK: Moose loves quiet time and watching Jeopardy

Cat at Critteraid in Summerland seeks a forever home

Man dead after collision in Savonna

RCMP investigating accident that occurred west of Kamloops

Most Read