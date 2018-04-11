Fire destroys Lumby home

Lone occupant escapes unharmed; fire in 100 block of Brookfield Road under investigation

Fire destroyed a home in Lumby Tuesday.

The Lumby Fire Department was called to a report of a fire in the 100 block of Brookfield Road shortly before 10 p.m.

“The structure was fully engulfed when we got there,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton. “Crews worked on it for about four hours before it was totally extinguished.”

The lone occupant of the home got out. She was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for precaution, and was treated and released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tuesday was a busy day for the village department as they earlier dealt with a snowmobile fire.

