Fire destroys parked logging truck

Blaze happened at home in Enderby just before midnight Sunday

A parked logging truck went up in flames Sunday in Enderby.

The Enderby Fire Department was alerted to the fire at a residence on Riverdale Drive just before midnight.

“The owner was home sleeping and heard a big boom,” said Enderby fire chief Clifford Vetter. “He looked out and saw the vehicle on fire.”

The fire department was called and quickly extinguished the blaze.

The cab and front were completely destroyed. The vehicle is a write-off.

A personal vehicle at the home suffered some melting on its front end as a result of the fire.

Vetter said there is nothing to indicate the fire was likely accidental.

“It wasn’t plugged in and there’s no evidence to suggest anything suspicious in nature,” he said.

