What’s left of the home at 102 Lakehill Road, Kaleden, after a residential fire in the evening of Oct. 11. Mark Brett/Western News.

Fire destroys South Okanagan home

Crews responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m. on Oct. 11

Firefighters from the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department are still on scene this morning at the site of a residential fire that destroyed one home on the evening of Oct. 11.

Crews initially responded to a fire at the residence of 102 Lakehill Road, east of Highway 97, at 10 p.m. on Thursday. Two people were able to escape the house without injury and are now staying at a hotel in Penticton.

A spokesperson on scene said two vehicles on the residence’s driveway also caught fire due to the radiant heat from the house fire. It’s reported that the flames from the fire reached as high as 30 feet in the air.

The fire, which is now under control, has stripped the house down to its foundation and structural components. No cause is known at this time and an investigation is under way.

