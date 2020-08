A water bomber reportedly took off from Penticton and is on the way to Lake Country

B.C. Wildfire is reporting a new fire near Wood Lake in Lake Country.

According to the B.C. Wildfire dashboard, the cause of the fire and its size are still unknown.

A Black Press Media reporter has said water bombers took off from Penticton and are now on their way to Lake Country.

We have reached out to B.C. Wildfire. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter