Fire in Kamloops hotel deemed suspicious

Police are looking for man who was registered in the room that was gutted by fire

  • Jan. 30, 2020 1:42 p.m.
  • News

A fire at Travelodge in Kamloops is being investigated as suspicious.

Kamloops Mounties confirmed a fire in a Kamloops motel room on Thursday morning is considered suspicious and they are searching for a man who was registered in the suite at the Travelodge in Aberdeen.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the man was seen leaving his second-floor room at 1225 Rogers Way at about 8 a.m., just as witnesses who smelled smoke went to investigate.

Shelkie said witnesses saw the man leave the room, jump into a pickup truck and drive away.

“This man is believed to be the same man who was registered in the room,” Shelkie said. “Hotel registration information is being investigated; however, at this time, the name and licence plate that the man supplied has not yielded a positive identification.”

He is white, in his mid-30s, with facial hair. When he registered at the Travelodge, the man was wearing a blue button-down shirt with a red T-shirt underneath and a red ball cap worn backwards. When he was seen leaving the hotel room, the man was wearing a grey sweater.

He was driving a partially lifted, black Ford pickup truck with an Alberta license plate. The truck has a broken left tail light.

Shelkie said the motel room has been secured until fire investigators can enter.

Anybody with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

By Kamloops This Week

www.kamloopsthisweek.com

