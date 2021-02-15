Fire in the sky in Princeton

The incident occurred outside of the fire protection zone. Photo Rick Gullason

A large haul truck was completely destroyed by a blaze in the early hours of Sunday Feb. 14 near Princeton.

The 1991 Kenworth, belonging to Mario’s Towing, was on Copper Mountain Road at the 12 km mark, when it caught fire.

While RCMP responded to the 911 call, the area is outside of fire protection zones.

According to detachment commander Sgt. Rob Hughes that means all police could do was secure the scene and watch the truck burn.

“No fire departments could attend.”

There were no reported injuries.

