A Vernon resident is dismayed by the latest act of vandalism at Knox Presbyterian Church on Alexis Park Drive, where she and others gather for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. (Submitted photo)

A Vernon resident is dismayed by the latest act of vandalism at Knox Presbyterian Church on Alexis Park Drive, where she and others gather for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. (Submitted photo)

Fire latest in vandalism at Vernon church

Repeated acts of vandalism at the Knox Presbyterian Church leave users upset

A Vernon resident is fed up with repeated vandalism to a local church, and is looking for more respect for a space that folks regularly visit for healing and self-improvement.

Anne (full name not used due to anonymity) is a member of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), held three times a day at the Knox Presbyterian Church on Alexis Park Drive.

“AA saved my life basically,” she said. “They do such wonderful work and it’s all by donations only.”

But Anne says some act of vandalism occurs at the church “basically once a week,” describing broken windows, human feces and piles of garbage. She’s speaking out after the latest incident this week, which left a mass of what appears to be burnt material outside the church, along with burn marks on part of the building.

“There was a grown man crying there today about it,” she said.

She says some of the people who attend the church’s AA meetings are struggling, and the mess outside their building has had a demoralizing effect.

“The cops can’t do anything after the fact. I can’t blame them, every night they are taking a risk.”

She added she has nothing against people experiencing homelessness in the community, but would nonetheless like to see the pattern of vandalism come to an end.

Anne urges anyone who sees suspicious activity near the church to report it to the RCMP, adding she’ll occasionally be out late at night keeping an eye on things from the safety of her vehicle.

READ MORE: Man arrested for vandalism of the Komagata Maru memorial

READ MORE: No plans to replace the Holiday Park Resort fire ravaged boat

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Garbage

Previous story
One-day water outage planned for Okanagan Landing area next week

Just Posted

Silk map of Western Ukraine on display at Okanagan College March 2022 (Brittany Webster)
Silk map of Western Ukraine displayed at Okanagan College

An agreement between the federal Liberals and the federal New Democrats could keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal minority in power until 2025. (CPAC)
EDITORIAL: Agreement changes the political landscape

A map of properties that will be affected by a temporary water outage in Vernon on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (City of Vernon photo)
One-day water outage planned for Okanagan Landing area next week

A Vernon resident is dismayed by the latest act of vandalism at Knox Presbyterian Church on Alexis Park Drive, where she and others gather for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. (Submitted photo)
Fire latest in vandalism at Vernon church