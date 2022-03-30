Fire latest in vandalism at Vernon church

A Vernon resident is dismayed by the latest act of vandalism at Knox Presbyterian Church on Alexis Park Drive, where she and others gather for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. (Submitted photo)

A Vernon resident is fed up with repeated vandalism to a local church, and is looking for more respect for a space that folks regularly visit for healing and self-improvement.

Anne (full name not used due to anonymity) is a member of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), held three times a day at the Knox Presbyterian Church on Alexis Park Drive.

“AA saved my life basically,” she said. “They do such wonderful work and it’s all by donations only.”

But Anne says some act of vandalism occurs at the church “basically once a week,” describing broken windows, human feces and piles of garbage. She’s speaking out after the latest incident this week, which left a mass of what appears to be burnt material outside the church, along with burn marks on part of the building.

“There was a grown man crying there today about it,” she said.

She says some of the people who attend the church’s AA meetings are struggling, and the mess outside their building has had a demoralizing effect.

“The cops can’t do anything after the fact. I can’t blame them, every night they are taking a risk.”

She added she has nothing against people experiencing homelessness in the community, but would nonetheless like to see the pattern of vandalism come to an end.

Anne urges anyone who sees suspicious activity near the church to report it to the RCMP, adding she’ll occasionally be out late at night keeping an eye on things from the safety of her vehicle.

