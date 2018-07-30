Fire near Naramata grows overnight

BC Wildfire Service is reporting some growth on the Glenfir blaze

Fire crews remain on the Glenfir blaze northwest Naramata extinguishing hot spots.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, 38 firefighters will initiate a final patrol at the bottom half of this fire in order to detect and smother any remaining heat.

The blaze did increase in size overnight; however, the majority of growth is in the park and no structures are at risk at this time.

The wildfire is still estimated at 100 hectares in size.

The increased activity and smoke that was visible yesterday was from the Frederick Creek wildfire, which is near Glenfir.

BC Wildfire stats temperatures on site of the Glenfir Blaze reached 42 C, on Sunday.

