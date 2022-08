The Vlem Creek fire is suspected to be human caused

The Vlem Creek wildfire is now under control.

The Township of Spallumcheen had activated a level one Emergency Operation Centre Saturday (Aug. 20) morning.

BC Wildfire crews remain on site to manage the blaze that was first discovered Aug. 19.

The fire is suspected to be human caused and is approximately three hectares in size.

