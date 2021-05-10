Fire near West Kelowna resort now under control

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire is nearly out

A fire that broke out on Sunday in the hills near Lake Okanagan Resort has been brought under control as of Monday morning, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire information officer Taylor MacDonald said the fire has “received suppression action to ensure no further spread.”

She said it’s nearly out, but crews will still be on-site throughout the day for a final patrol to ensure there are no other hotspots.

“Today, we’ll have personnel responding to check on the area for the rest of the day,” she said.

“We don’t have area restrictions, but it is still an active worksite, so it’s a good reminder for people to give crews space and to stay away as they patrol and extinguish hotspots.”

The fire sparked on Sunday (May 9), with Wilson’s Landing crews first responding to the fire and MacDonald said investigators determined it was human-caused.

As such, she reminded residents to be vigilant.

“Please remain cautious when you’re undertaking any open burning activities or any activities associated with campfires,” she said.

“These early spring fires, many of them have been driven by wind, dry conditions and dead surface fuel, including grass and needles.”

