Small blaze not threatening any structures

Vernon Fire Rescue and RCMP respond to a dumpster fire in the 4000 block of 32nd Street Monday morning, March 22, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

A small dumpster fire was sparked in Vernon Monday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the 4000 bock of 32nd Street around 9:30 a.m. March 22.

The blaze, behind the Royal LePage building, was not threatening any other structures.

RCMP were called due to some suspicious material.

The scene was turned over to police around 10:00 a.m.

firefighters