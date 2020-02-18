Fire safety talk coming to Vernon

Fire Rescue Services to host one-hour presentation in Okanagan Landing, open to everyone

Vernon Fire Rescue Services will host a one-hour public presentation about how to reduce the threat of wildfire in your neighbourhood.

The presentation, called FireSmart: Breaking the Wildfire Disaster Cycle, will take place Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 7-8 p.m. at the Okanagan Landing Conference and ESS Building, 7210 Okanagan Landing Road, behind Fire Hall Station 2.

The event will introduce community members to the FireSmart program with VFRS members explaining how neighbours can work together to become a FireSmart Community and take proactive steps to reduce fire hazards near their homes.

“In 2016, Predator Ridge earned its first FireSmart Community designation,” deputy fire Chief Scott Hemstad said. “Residents organized fuel and vegetation clean-up days, education events and public outreach opportunities. Not only did participants increase safety in their neighbourhood, but they were also empowered with new knowledge about wildfire and how it behaves.”

VFRS is now hoping residents in the Eastside Road area will jump on board and become FireSmart Community Champions.

“Living in the wildland-urban interface means we need to understand how to live with wildfire,” emergency program co-ordinator Sue Saunders said. “By learning FireSmart principles and making appropriate changes around our homes and neighbourhoods, we can reduce the risk of damage and become a more resilient community.”

Although the presentation is geared towards the Eastside Road area, everyone is welcome to attend and learn how to take the next steps.

