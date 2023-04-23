Black smoke can be seen coming from behind the Feedway on Green Mountain Road and Channel Parkway Sunday afternoon. It’s believed a trailer is on fire near a lumber yard. (Tracey Anderson)

Black smoke can be seen coming from behind the Feedway on Green Mountain Road and Channel Parkway Sunday afternoon. It’s believed a trailer is on fire near a lumber yard. (Tracey Anderson)

Fire sends up big plume of black smoke in Penticton

Black smoke could be seen across the whole city on Sunday

4:20 p.m.

A fire sent up a plume of black smoke which could be seen behind the Feedway at Green Mountain Road and near the Channel Parkway in Penticton Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., the thick black smoke filled the sky and could be seen from all parts of Penticton.

It’s believed a trailer caught fire behind a lumber yard off Green Mountain Road. Penticton Fire is on scene now.

The Western News will update the story once more information becomes available.

READ ALSO: Missing West Kelowna girl found safe

Breaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Missing West Kelowna girl found safe

Just Posted

The Thrash Wrestling event will see headliner ‘The Masterpiece’ Chris Masters light up the Schubert Centre (Contributed)
Wrestling event thrashes its way into Vernon

The Tigers got hat tricks from Caden Peters and Cole Gartner in the 12-9 victory over the South Okanagan Flames from Penticton on Saturday night. (Vernon Vipers Instagram)
Vernon Tigers escape with 12-9 victory over South Okanagan Flames

The Vernon Towne Theatre has been selected as the top independent theatre in all of Canada by a jury of industry professionals, the theatre announced on its Facebook page Friday, April 21, 2023. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)
Vernon Towne Theatre named top independent theatre in Canada

Vernon council will consider authorizing the purchase of a new fire truck at its next meeting Monday, April 24, 2023. (City of Vernon).
Vernon council eyeing purchase of new fire truck