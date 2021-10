Smoke spotted in Justice Park from small campfire

Justice Park in Vernon, B.C., in 2017. (Halina J. Beaulieu - Google Maps)

Smoke rising from Justice Park near Vernon’s downtown Friday morning was from a small campfire.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were quick to extinguish the campfire on Oct. 1 around 9:30 a.m.

RCMP were asked to attend the encampment across from the Vernon courthouse where approximately five were staying.

A reportedly belligerent man had left the encampment and RCMP began looking for him.

