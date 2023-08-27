Rossmoore Lake wildfire near Kamloops. (BC Wildfire Service)

Rossmoore Lake wildfire near Kamloops. (BC Wildfire Service)

Fire south of Kamloops reaches 11,000 hectares

Warmer temperatures could ramp up fire behaviour over the next few days

  • Aug. 27, 2023 11:00 a.m.
  • News

Warmer weather over the next few days is expected to ramp up fire behaviour near Kamloops.

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire sits at 11,062 hectares and is approximately 10 kilometres south of the community.

Fire crews are working on containment lines on the south flank and small hand ignitions are taking place to remove fuels. Crews are also using infrared scans to detect hot spots.

BC Wildfire Service expects temperatures to cool off on Tuesday (Aug. 29).

Evacuation orders and alerts are still in place.

READ MORE: Warmer temperatures expected in Shuswap, fire activity could increase

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKamloops

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No overnight growth, planned ignitions continue on West Kelowna fire
Next story
UPDATE: Long-term care residents heading home, evacuation orders lifting in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

The third annual Know Your Farmer, Explore the BX farm tour is set to take place Sept. 16 nd 17, 2023, with eight local BX farms and the BX ranchlands to visit. (Indigo Valley Farm photo)
Get to know your North Okanagan farmers with BX farm tour

The Vernon Vipers will pay tribute to late former team owner Duncan Wray at its B.C. Hockey League home opener Saturday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place vs the Cranbrook Bucks. (vernonvipers.com)
Team pays tribute to former Vernon Vipers owner

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Canada’s Vasek Pospisil returns to Tommy Paul of the United States during first round action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Tuesday August 9, 2022 in Montreal. Vasek Pospisil won his opening singles match, then teamed with Felix Auger-Aliassime to take deciding doubles match as Canada won its opening tie at the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament 2-1 over South Korea on Tuesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Vernon’s Pospisil knocked out of U.S. Open qualifiers