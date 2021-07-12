VIDEO: Tactical evacuation alert issued after fire sparks in southeast Spallumcheen

The Township of Spallumcheen has been notified that there is a tactical evacuation alert issued for the wildfire located northeast of Greenhow Road.
Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is providing structure support for those homes that have been alerted. Updates will be provided on the township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.
Please respect working crews, signage and traffic barriers at all times and use caution when traveling township roads.
Air support was put into action Monday afternoon, July 12, for a brush blaze reported above a rock quarry in the Greenhow Road area. A section of Greenhow was closed to traffic in the dinner hour Monday, between 5 and 6 p.m.
BC Wildfire Service crews have a pair of helicopters actioning the blaze, bucketing water from Swan Lake. A plane with retardant is also attacking the fire.
BX-Swan Lake and Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire departments are on standby in the area but the fire is not accessible.
The blaze is listed as .01 hectares and was discovered around 4 p.m. Monday, July 12.
More information to be provided as it becomes available.
