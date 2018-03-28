Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fire in the 2900 block of 30th Ave. in downtown Vernon Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Fire exintguished, evacuated building downtown Vernon

Crews extinguished blaze in the 2900-block of 30th Ave. Wednesday afternoon

Update: 12:35 p.m.

A fire that evacuated an estimated five businesses in the 2900-block of downtown Vernon has been fully extinguished, Vernon Fire Rescue Services said.

“There was some smoke that penetrated inside and we had to evacuate briefly,” said deputy fire chief Scott Hemstad.

“We’ve managed to extinguish it completely and move most of the smoke out. We’re just in the process of moving people back in and then we’ll do a full investigation to determine cause and origin.”

Hemstad said, due to the close proximity of the fire hall and having a full staff on hand, the crew was able to respond to the reports of a fire quickly.

“(We) determined there was a fire in the outside of the building in the back alley, pulled a handline to the back of the structure. (We) extinguished it very quickly and checked for extension in the rear of the building,” Hemstad said.

There is currently no information available regarding the cause of the fire or any reported injuries.

—-

Update: 12:20 p.m.

A fire that sparked in the back alley of a Vernon business in the 2900-block of 30th Ave in downtown Vernon has been extinguished.

A reporter on scene said three business remain evacuated and the street is cordoned off with yellow tape.

There is currently no information available regarding the cause of the fire or any reported injuries.

More to come.

—-

Update: 12:10 p.m.

Emergency personnel are on the scene fire that sparked in the rear of a building in the 2900-block 30th Ave. in downtown Vernon.

A reporter on scene said three business have been evacuated and the street is cordoned off with yellow tape.

—-

Original 12 p.m.

A building on 30th Ave. and 29th St. in downtown Vernon has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire in the back of the building.

Vernon Fire Rescue received a call about black smoke in the area around 11:40 a.m. and are on scene now.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Death of Vancouver Island boy, 6, suspicious: police

Just Posted

Fire exintguished, evacuated building downtown Vernon

Crews extinguished blaze in the 2900-block of 30th Ave. Wednesday afternoon

Dew cashes in TSN dollars

Wins Advil Highlight of the Month grand prize

Council seeks groups for funding

Vernon looking for applicants for its Council Discretionary Grants program

College approves $112 million budget

New programs and student support among highlights of budget

Salon raising mental health awareness

Vernon’s O’Haira’s The Salon owner and team looking to give back to community in April

Cancer Society seeking donations to help send a kid to camp

A camp for kids living with or beyond Cancer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Analysis concluded that RCMP officer did not run the suspect over

Speed limits, snow crab season changes coming to help save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales

Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

FIFA has opened an investigation after France soccer team players were racially abused by fans in Russia

Spotlight shines on Heat athletes at annual awards

McCaw, Fagan and Casorso, along with Lars Bornemann and Siobhan Fitzpatrick big UBCO award winners

Sobbing Amanda Lindhout says kidnapping inflicted emotional, physical scars

A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

VIDEO: B.C. team dominates Karate Canada national championship

Record-setting performance celebrated by Karate B.C.

Most Read