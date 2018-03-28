Fire exintguished, evacuated building downtown Vernon

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fire in the 2900 block of 30th Ave. in downtown Vernon Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Update: 12:35 p.m.

A fire that evacuated an estimated five businesses in the 2900-block of downtown Vernon has been fully extinguished, Vernon Fire Rescue Services said.

“There was some smoke that penetrated inside and we had to evacuate briefly,” said deputy fire chief Scott Hemstad.

“We’ve managed to extinguish it completely and move most of the smoke out. We’re just in the process of moving people back in and then we’ll do a full investigation to determine cause and origin.”

Hemstad said, due to the close proximity of the fire hall and having a full staff on hand, the crew was able to respond to the reports of a fire quickly.

“(We) determined there was a fire in the outside of the building in the back alley, pulled a handline to the back of the structure. (We) extinguished it very quickly and checked for extension in the rear of the building,” Hemstad said.

There is currently no information available regarding the cause of the fire or any reported injuries.

—-

Update: 12:20 p.m.

A fire that sparked in the back alley of a Vernon business in the 2900-block of 30th Ave in downtown Vernon has been extinguished.

A reporter on scene said three business remain evacuated and the street is cordoned off with yellow tape.

More to come.

—-

Update: 12:10 p.m.

Emergency personnel are on the scene fire that sparked in the rear of a building in the 2900-block 30th Ave. in downtown Vernon.

A reporter on scene said three business have been evacuated and the street is cordoned off with yellow tape.

—-

Original 12 p.m.

A building on 30th Ave. and 29th St. in downtown Vernon has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire in the back of the building.

Vernon Fire Rescue received a call about black smoke in the area around 11:40 a.m. and are on scene now.

