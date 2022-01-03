Fire sparked in snow-covered Kal Park forest near Vernon

A fire was spotted in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Monday afternoon by some hikers.

A group of people discovered a small fire burning in the bush from one of the trails.

”The caller said it was inaccessible by road,” Coldstream Fire Department’s Fiona Morgenthaler Code said.

Due to the location and inaccessibility, the fire was turned over to BC Wildfire crews.

Hikers in the park saw a helicopter fly over the area.

“It was weird. There was smoke and a fire burning further into the woods,” said Dean Gordon-Smith, who was out for a walk with his dog Hugo shortly before 4 p.m. when he came across groups of people looking into the woods. “The smoke was spreading out a bit. Not much though.”

The Coldstream Fire Department was on standby and offered assistance if forestry crews needed it.

firefighters