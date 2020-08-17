UPDATE: Fire near Lavington human caused

Wildfire near Nicklen Lake now one hectare

A wildfire burning above Lavington, near Nicklen Lake, has grown to an estimated one hectare.

The blaze, which is human caused, was discovered Sunday, Aug. 16 near the Goat Forest Service Road, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

“It’s currently listed as out of control,” said Gagan Lidhran, fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre.

There are 23 BC Wildfire Service personnel actioning the blaze along with a helicopter and air tankers.

The fire is approximately eight kilometres south of Highway 6, southeast of Vernon.

