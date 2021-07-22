The fire started on Thursday evening, July 22. (Aaron Derickson/Facebook)

The fire started on Thursday evening, July 22. (Aaron Derickson/Facebook)

Fire sparks near West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood

The fire was detected on July 22

A fire has sparked near West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood.

The fire was detected on Thursday evening (July 22) and is listed as being in the Venner Creek area.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire is estimated to be 0.01 hectares in size. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the service said crews have been sent to assess the fire.

A helicopter is also assisting.

Glenrosa residents have reported being able to see the smoke in the neighbourhood.

More to come.

