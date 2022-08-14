Fire sparks west of Vernon’s Swan Lake

A new wildfire has sparked near Swan Lake.
The fire sits on the west side of Old Kamloops Road in Vernon.
At this time the cause is unknown.
The blaze is estimated at 0.01 hectares in size.
