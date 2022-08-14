A new fire sparked Aug. 14 west of Swan Lake (BC Wildfire Service)

Fire sparks west of Vernon’s Swan Lake

The fire is estimated at 0.01 hectares

A new wildfire has sparked near Swan Lake.

The fire sits on the west side of Old Kamloops Road in Vernon.

At this time the cause is unknown.

The blaze is estimated at 0.01 hectares in size.

