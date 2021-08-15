The fire on Dilworth spotted from Glenmore. (Karen Hill/Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: Firefighters battling large blaze at Kelowna’s Dilworth Mountain

The fire broke out late Sunday night

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m.

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a large fire near the Okanagan Rail Trail at the base of Dilworth Mountain on Sunday night.

Firefighters are dousing the blaze.

Mounties have blocked access to the rail trail and Kelowna Memorial Park cemetery.

Traffic on Spall Road is down to one lane heading north towards Glenmore Road. Southbound traffic is flowing.

ORIGINAL:

A fire has been spotted at Dilworth Mountain neighbourhood just past the Glenmore Golf and Country Club.

Residents have taken to Twitter to report sightings of the fire, which can be seen from far away.

More to come.

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
