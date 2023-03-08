Fire spotted near Parker Cove by Okanagan Lake

The fire started around 5:30 a.m.

Smoke can be seen from Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa on the other side of Okanagan Lake. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

A fire was spotted near Parker Cove along Okanagan Lake around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

As of 7:40 a.m., smoke could be seen from Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa on the other side of Okanagan Lake.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

Capital News has reached out to the Vernon RCMP and West Kelowna Fire Department.

More to come.

