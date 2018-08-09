Fire visible from atop K-Mountain in Keremeos

Fire has reached a bowl area in high elevation on K-Mountain, risk of fire coming downslope is low

The Snowy Mountain fire is burning in an alpine area high above the iconic ‘K’ in K-Mountain.

(Joe Lebeau/Hashmark Photography)

Claire Allen, fire information officer for BC Wildfire, said there would be a bit more activity at the mountain compared to previous days.

“Some winds have pushed the fire on the top into the alpine area into a bit of a bowl. It’s still high up in the slope area,” she said.

The fire could be seen from the road late Wednesday night.

She noted heavy smoke in the area caused by an inversion yesterday and increased smoke from a planned burnoff has made visibility limited.

Allen has said in a previous interview the risk to Keremeos residents is low considering the small fuel load on the slopes of K-Mountain and to reach the village the fire would need to cross irrigated farm fields, and the Similkameen River. Although crews including local Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department firefighters are constantly patrolling for spot fires.

Related: Update: Wind cancels burn-off plans for Snowy Mountain fire

Currently, the Snowy Mountain Fire is estimated at 12,219 hectares in size and is listed at 40 per cent contained.

Resources have increased today with 106 firefighters and seven pieces of heavy equipment dedicated to the fire burning south of Keremeos.

There are 11 helicopters in the area working both the Snowy Mountain and Placer Mountain fire, also burning in high elevation about 36 kilometres southwest of Keremeos.

On the to do list today for crews is continuing to won the south flank of the fire where the burn-off occurred Wednesday.

“The burn-off was conducted for the purpose of removing fuels from the slopes adjacent to properties in order to halt the forward progression of the fire to the south,” a release from BC Wildfire stated.

Related: Keremeos firefighters working night patrols as Snowy Mountain fire

Other crews are working to secure the north flank and tie into rock slopes in order to keep the fire from wrapping around towards Keremeos. And work continues on the east flank including mop-up and patrols along Chopaka Road. The fire remains to the west of Chopaka Road.

At the time of this posting the fire was still estimated at three-kilometres north of the U.S. border.

BC Wildfire Service is working collaboratively with the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources given the fire’s proximity to the border.

Related: Snakes rattling up trouble for wildfire crews near Keremeos

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Illegal campfires prompt $48,000 in fines over B.C. Day weekend
Next story
Increased behaviour in North Okanagan

Just Posted

COLUMN: Vernon teacher touched thousands of lives

AT RANDOM: Vernon school teacher taken too soon

Increased behaviour in North Okanagan

Several active wildfires burning out of control

Vernon Public Art Gallery Riots for 10th year

Annual Riot on the Roof is Aug. 25

Vernon corn stand robbery suspect turns himself in

Male suspect attends Vernon RCMP office after vehicle identified through social media

False fire alarm near Predator Ridge

Blaze south of Vernon, north of Kelowna turns out to be nothing

RCMP Musical Ride steeped in tradition, history

Tradition carries on Thursday for two performances at Prospera Place

Fire visible from atop K-Mountain in Keremeos

Fire has reached a bowl area in high elevation on K-Mountain, risk of fire coming downslope is low

Man with links to Canadian politicians ordered to pay $8M in fraud case

Immigration consultant Paul Se Hui Oei had collected $5 million in fraudulent investments

Alleged traffickers throw drugs out car window as B.C. RCMP arrive

Three people arrested in Nanaimo after RCMP were alerted to suspicious behaviour

Visiting Montreal artist shares fungi research at Vernon Caetani Centre

An open studio is planned for Amélie Brindamour’s In Oscillation Aug. 28

Illegal campfires prompt $48,000 in fines over B.C. Day weekend

Violation tickets start at $1,450 but can add up quickly if an unlawful flame starts a wildfire

LETTER: Sir John A. Macdonald’s role in residential schools

Canada’s first prime minister was progressive for his time

3rd strong earthquake shakes Lombok as death toll tops 300

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries

Police call B.C. pharmacy’s use of panic button ‘unnecessary’

Pharmacist should have used 911 or non-emergency numbers when pharmacist felt they needed to push.

Most Read