An RCMP presence on Torrent Drive in Coldstream continued Tuesday morning following an incident involving a distraught man, believed to be armed, which started at midnight Sunday and wrapped up Monday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Firearm seized, charges pending in Coldstream standoff

Male suspect, 33, arrested peacefully after 15-hour standoff with police Monday

  • Feb. 6, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • News

A tense standoff in a Coldstream neighbourhood ended peacefully Monday.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to a residence in the 11800 block of Torrent Drive for reports of a distraught male, believed to be armed and alone inside his home. Upon police arrival, the male barricaded himself with an alleged firearm in his home and refused to present himself to police.

Through further investigation, police learned that the suspect male allegedly assaulted and uttered threats to another female resident of the home, who was able to depart the premise to safety prior to police arrival.

After a 15-hour standoff with police, the man was apprehended without incident by RCMP officers and taken into custody. The female victim was treated for minor injuries at a local medical facility.

“Again, the RCMP would like to thank the public and residents that were affected by the incident for their patience and support as we worked to resolve the situation with the desired peaceful outcome it had,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“The scene was secured overnight to allow for further investigation and as a result a search warrant was executed on the home and a firearm was seized.

“We wish to extend our gratitude to residents who were displaced from their homes, or asked to remain inside, and for their patience and understanding during what was a very dynamic situation.”

Police asked residents Monday morning to stay in their homes as officers tried to continue communicating with the man.

Officers arrived on-scene shortly after midnight following reports of a very distraught man.

As a precautionary measure, police evacuated the immediately affected residents of the surrounding homes to ensure their personal safety.

Temporary road closures were put in place on Torrent Drive, Kidston Road and Cottonwood Lane.

Coldstream’s three schools, including two nearby Torrent Drive – Kidston Elementary and Kalamalka Secondary – remained open.

The following roads are affected; Torrent Drive, Kidston Road and Cottonwood Lane.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT), an emergency team from the Lower Mainland and specifically-trained negotiators were all called to the scene to make contact and communicate with the man.

The suspect, 33, remains in police custody. He is facing possible charges relating to firearm offences and assault.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released.

—-with files from Black Press’ Jen Zielinski

