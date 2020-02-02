An air ambulance could be seen leaving a South Canoe property on Sunday, Feb. 2. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters and paramedics rush to Salmon Arm property

An air ambulance was seen leaving the rural property shortly before 3 p.m.

Salmon Arm Fire and Rescue crews, as well as ambulances and a medevac helicopter, responded to a rural Salmon Arm property on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Between 2 and 3 p.m., first responders rushed to a large rural property on 60 St. SE in the South Canoe neighbourhood.

Read More: Crews make good progress restoring power after North Okanagan and Shuswap windstorm

Read More: UPDATE: Highway from Merritt to Hope reopened after flooding and debris cleared

Firefighters could be seen carrying a stretcher up a steep bank behind the house on the property towards a waiting ambulance and fire trucks. The helicopter took off and left the area shortly afterwards.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees spike in drivers applying for Class 4 licences after ride-hailing approved
Next story
Evacuations, road closures and plenty of cleanup after B.C. flooding, landslides

Just Posted

Mudslide prompts evacuation of Vernon homes

Six homes were evacuated Saturday as a precautionary measure

Enterprize Challenge gives North Okanagan businesses a boost

Deadline to enter the Dragon’s Den style event is Feb. 7

Food access examined in North Okanagan

Event aims to bridge gaps

Crews make good progress restoring power after North Okanagan and Shuswap windstorm

The Feb. 1 windstorm downed powerlines and felled trees.

UPDATE: Highway from Merritt to Hope reopened after flooding and debris cleared

The southbound lanes have reopened, no estimated time for the northbound lanes to reopen

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

Evacuations, road closures and plenty of cleanup after B.C. flooding, landslides

The rain caused landslides and closed a border crossing

Firefighters and paramedics rush to Salmon Arm property

An air ambulance was seen leaving the rural property shortly before 3 p.m.

B.C. sees spike in drivers applying for Class 4 licences after ride-hailing approved

Even bigger jump expected for new Class 4 licences awarded this year

Williams nets shootout winner as Hurricanes cool off Canucks

Carolina picks up 4-3 home win over Vancouver

More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

More than 300 Canadians now want a flight out of China

Spotty cellphone service in B.C. leads to issues with RCMP non-emergency lines

However, 911 calls remained unaffected

Arthur Conan Doyle spoke against anti-vaxxers in 1880s

Anti-vaxxer movement has long history

One snowmobiler found dead after getting stuck in tree well near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue was activated twice on January 31

Most Read