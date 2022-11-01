UPDATE: Home destroyed in fire near Vernon

A home has been consumed by flames on Silver Star Road.

Multiple firefighters, along with emergency crews, responded to the blaze around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The home was off Silver Star Road between Ladner and Jackpine roads, up from the Foothills.

Large plumes of smoke were seen by several Vernon residents.

BX Swan Lake firefighters battled the blaze, with mutual aid from the Silver Star Fire Department. The fire department responded with two engines and three other apparatus, but they could not save the home, which is a total loss.

BX Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey said the home had “totally burned in on itself” by the time crews arrived.

“I looked out the office window and there was a black plume of smoke, which means that it had already broken through the roof,” Wacey said.

An ambulance was on scene but there were no injuries, as Wacey said the structure is home to a single occupant who wasn’t home at the time of the fire.

The fire chief said in addition to the flames, crews were battling water issues as the closest fire hydrant is about eight kilometres away from the blaze.

“Five times now we’ve gone back for more water,” Wacey said.

Wacey said there’s currently no telling what caused the fire, “and it’s going to be difficult as (the house) is completely destroyed.” He said the cause is under investigation and for now the fire is not considered suspicious.

Wacey said the fire jumped to nearby trees, spreading about 100 feet into the surrounding forest.

“That was our first priority once we ascertained that we weren’t going to be able to save anything in the house,” he said.

Crews are continuing to mop up the scene and are expected to be there for a while.

“It’s going to be a long afternoon,” Wacey said.

Emergency Social Services has been called to assist the homeowner.

Traffic can still get through as Silver Star Road is not closed while crews are on scene.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in the 8400 block of Silver Star Road near Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)