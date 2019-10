Smoke billowing from dust extractor on Northern Plastics Ltd. building

Firefighters are responding to a smoky blaze at a business in the Salmon Arm Industrial Park.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Northern Plastics Ltd. on Auto Road SE. Halls 2 and 1 are responding, with firefighters attacking a smoking dust extractor located on the side of the building.

Workers on scene say smoke was pouring into the building from the extractor.

